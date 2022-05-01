UFC Vegas 53 Results & Highlights: Vera Decisions Font

UFC Vegas 53 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In the main event, top-10 bantamweights Rob Font and Marlon Vera went at it in a contender for fight of the year. Font missed weight and was fined 20% of his fight purse, but the bout proceeded as scheduled. In the co-main event, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski faced Jake Collier.
You can view the highlights of the full card below.
Preliminary Card Highlights
Shanna Young def. Gina Mazany
In the opening bout of the evening, Shanna Young achieved her first UFC win by defeating Gina Mazany via TKO in their women’s flyweight bout. Catch the finish below.
Gabe Green def. Yohan Lainesse
In this welterweight clash, Gabe Green got the win over Yohan Lainesse with a TKO finish in the second. Catch the finish below.
Francisco Figueiredo def. Daniel Da Silva
In this flyweight clash, Francisco Figueredo defeated fellow Brazilian Daniel Da Silva via first-round kneebar submission. Catch the finish below.
Alexandr Romanov def. Chase Sherman
Moldova’s Alexandr Romanov earned a quick submission victory over Chase Sherman in their heavyweight bout. Catch the finish below.
Main Card Highlights
Krzysztof Jotko def. Gerald Meerschaert
Krzysztof Jotko opened the main card with a decision win over Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout. In round one, Jotko dominated on the feet, rocking Meerschaert and landing combinations. Round two saw both men take each other down, with Jotko getting the better of the striking. In round three, Jotko landed two takedowns and dominated Meerschaert on the ground. Catch the decision below.
Darren Elkins def. Tristan Connelly
In this featherweight clash, Darren Elkins earned a unanimous decision win over Tristan Connelly. In round one, Elkins dominated on the ground, attempting multiple submissions and landing ground and pound. Round two saw Elkins land another takedown, but Connelly managed to recover. In round three, both men traded brutal strikes early, before Elkins landed a takedown and attempted a rear-naked choke. Catch the decision below.
Grant Dawson def. Jared Gordon
Grant Dawson earned a late submission win over Jared Gordon in this lightweight bout. Dawson took the advantage in round one, locking Gordon in a body triangle for much of the round. Round two saw Dawson continue dominating Gordon on the ground. In round three, Dawson relentlessly pursued and landed a takedown once again, took Gordon’s back, and locked in a rear-naked choke. Catch the submission below.
Joanderson Brito def. Andre Fili
Brazil’s Joanderson Brito made quick work of Andre Fili, earning a TKO after just 41 seconds of their featherweight bout. Catch the end of the fight below.
Andrei Arlovski def. Jake Collier
In the co-main event of the evening, Andrei Arlovski won a split decision victory against Jake Collier in what was a thrilling, back-and-forth heavyweight affair. In round one, Collier took the advantage on the feet. Round two saw both men have success striking, with Collier getting the better of it. In round three, there was a timeout for a headbutt, before both men landed brutal strikes and kicks. Catch the highlights below.
Marlon Vera def. Rob Font
In the main event of the evening, Marlon Vera earned a unanimous decision win over Rob Font in what was one of the fights of the year.
Round one took place on the feet, with Font having more success. The high output of both fighters continued in round two, with Vera sending Font to the canvas and almost finishing him late on. Font recovered in round three to take the advantage on the feet, but a huge knee from Vera knocked Font down and he was almost put away.
In round four, Vera landed a massive head kick that knocked Font to the canvas yet again, but he recovered to survive the round. Round five saw Font make a recovery and match Vera on the feet, but the Ecuadorian landed yet another head kick late on that rocked Font. Catch the highlights below.
UFC VEGAS 53 MAIN CARD
Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46×2)
Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski def. Jake Collier (27-30, 29-28×2)
Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito def. Andre Fili via TKO: R1, 0.41
Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson def. Jared Gordon via submission: R3, 4.11
Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins def. Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko def. Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
PRELIMINARY CARD
Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov def. Chase Sherman via submission: R1, 2.11
Flyweight Bout: Francisco Figueiredo def. Daniel Da Silva via submission: R1, 1.18
Welterweight Bout: Gabe Green def. Yohan Lainesse via TKO: R2, 4.02
Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy def. Mike Breeden via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27)
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Shanna Young def. Gina Mazany via TKO: R2, 3.11