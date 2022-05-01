UFC Vegas 53 Results & Highlights: Vera Decisions Font

UFC Vegas 53 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In the main event, top-10 bantamweights Rob Font and Marlon Vera went at it in a contender for fight of the year. Font missed weight and was fined 20% of his fight purse, but the bout proceeded as scheduled. In the co-main event, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski faced Jake Collier.

You can view the highlights of the full card below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Shanna Young def. Gina Mazany

In the opening bout of the evening, Shanna Young achieved her first UFC win by defeating Gina Mazany via TKO in their women’s flyweight bout. Catch the finish below.

"The Shanimal" gets her first UFC win to open up #UFCVegas53 👏 pic.twitter.com/j7z0ioMHlu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 30, 2022

Gabe Green def. Yohan Lainesse

In this welterweight clash, Gabe Green got the win over Yohan Lainesse with a TKO finish in the second. Catch the finish below.

Francisco Figueiredo def. Daniel Da Silva

In this flyweight clash, Francisco Figueredo defeated fellow Brazilian Daniel Da Silva via first-round kneebar submission. Catch the finish below.

Alexandr Romanov def. Chase Sherman

Moldova’s Alexandr Romanov earned a quick submission victory over Chase Sherman in their heavyweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Romanov improves to 16-0 after locking up the submission victory 🔒 #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/s9toemnoZ2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 30, 2022

Main Card Highlights

Krzysztof Jotko def. Gerald Meerschaert

Krzysztof Jotko opened the main card with a decision win over Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout. In round one, Jotko dominated on the feet, rocking Meerschaert and landing combinations. Round two saw both men take each other down, with Jotko getting the better of the striking. In round three, Jotko landed two takedowns and dominated Meerschaert on the ground. Catch the decision below.

A dominant showing for @JotkoMMA to kick off the #UFCVegas53 main card 💪 pic.twitter.com/kPwAb3wbCX — UFC (@ufc) April 30, 2022

Darren Elkins def. Tristan Connelly

In this featherweight clash, Darren Elkins earned a unanimous decision win over Tristan Connelly. In round one, Elkins dominated on the ground, attempting multiple submissions and landing ground and pound. Round two saw Elkins land another takedown, but Connelly managed to recover. In round three, both men traded brutal strikes early, before Elkins landed a takedown and attempted a rear-naked choke. Catch the decision below.

THE DAMAGE DOESN'T STOP 😤@DarrenElkinsMMA put on the pressure to secure the W tonight!



[ #UFCVegas53 is LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/Fq8KpJC3dB — UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022

Grant Dawson def. Jared Gordon

Grant Dawson earned a late submission win over Jared Gordon in this lightweight bout. Dawson took the advantage in round one, locking Gordon in a body triangle for much of the round. Round two saw Dawson continue dominating Gordon on the ground. In round three, Dawson relentlessly pursued and landed a takedown once again, took Gordon’s back, and locked in a rear-naked choke. Catch the submission below.

Joanderson Brito def. Andre Fili

Brazil’s Joanderson Brito made quick work of Andre Fili, earning a TKO after just 41 seconds of their featherweight bout. Catch the end of the fight below.

Andrei Arlovski def. Jake Collier

In the co-main event of the evening, Andrei Arlovski won a split decision victory against Jake Collier in what was a thrilling, back-and-forth heavyweight affair. In round one, Collier took the advantage on the feet. Round two saw both men have success striking, with Collier getting the better of it. In round three, there was a timeout for a headbutt, before both men landed brutal strikes and kicks. Catch the highlights below.

Marlon Vera def. Rob Font

In the main event of the evening, Marlon Vera earned a unanimous decision win over Rob Font in what was one of the fights of the year.

Round one took place on the feet, with Font having more success. The high output of both fighters continued in round two, with Vera sending Font to the canvas and almost finishing him late on. Font recovered in round three to take the advantage on the feet, but a huge knee from Vera knocked Font down and he was almost put away.

In round four, Vera landed a massive head kick that knocked Font to the canvas yet again, but he recovered to survive the round. Round five saw Font make a recovery and match Vera on the feet, but the Ecuadorian landed yet another head kick late on that rocked Font. Catch the highlights below.

Vera stunned Font with a vicious knee 👀 #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/TFANDwJz0s — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 1, 2022

Somehow we go the distance – who takes the W in this instant classic? #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/bgO7i9pK6z — UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022

First main event, first main event victory ✅@ChitoVeraUFC was built for 25 minute fights 💥 #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/XyyBLJBrQ2 — UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022

UFC VEGAS 53 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46×2)

Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski def. Jake Collier (27-30, 29-28×2)

Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito def. Andre Fili via TKO: R1, 0.41

Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson def. Jared Gordon via submission: R3, 4.11

Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins def. Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko def. Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov def. Chase Sherman via submission: R1, 2.11

Flyweight Bout: Francisco Figueiredo def. Daniel Da Silva via submission: R1, 1.18

Welterweight Bout: Gabe Green def. Yohan Lainesse via TKO: R2, 4.02

Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy def. Mike Breeden via unanimous decision (29-28×2, 30-27)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Shanna Young def. Gina Mazany via TKO: R2, 3.11