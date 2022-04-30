UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 53 takes place live tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!
In tonight’s main event, top-10 bantamweights Rob Font and Marlon Vera will go at it. Font missed weight and was fined 20% of his fight purse, but the bout will proceed as scheduled.
In the co-main event, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski will face Jake Collier.
Tonight’s main card begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+, with the preliminary card beginning at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Be sure to check back here for the highlights of all the action. You can view tonight’s full card below.
UFC VEGAS 53 MAIN CARD (7:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes)
Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font vs Marlon Vera
Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski vs Jake Collier
Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili vs Joanderson Brito
Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon vs Grant Dawson
Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins vs Tristan Connelly
Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko vs Gerald Meerschaert
PRELIMINARY CARD (4:30 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes)
Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov vs Chase Sherman
Flyweight Bout: Daniel Da Silva vs Francisco Figueiredo
Welterweight Bout: Gabe Green vs Yohan Lainesse
Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy vs Mike Breeden
Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gina Mazany vs Shanna Young
Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario