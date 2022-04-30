UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 53 takes place live tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

In tonight’s main event, top-10 bantamweights Rob Font and Marlon Vera will go at it. Font missed weight and was fined 20% of his fight purse, but the bout will proceed as scheduled.

In the co-main event, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski will face Jake Collier.

Tonight’s main card begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+, with the preliminary card beginning at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Be sure to check back here for the highlights of all the action. You can view tonight’s full card below.

UFC VEGAS 53 MAIN CARD (7:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes)

Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font vs Marlon Vera

Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski vs Jake Collier

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili vs Joanderson Brito

Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon vs Grant Dawson

Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins vs Tristan Connelly

Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko vs Gerald Meerschaert

PRELIMINARY CARD (4:30 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes)

Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov vs Chase Sherman

Flyweight Bout: Daniel Da Silva vs Francisco Figueiredo

Welterweight Bout: Gabe Green vs Yohan Lainesse

Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy vs Mike Breeden

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gina Mazany vs Shanna Young

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira vs Carlos Candelario