UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera will see the main event winner take the next step in the bantamweight rankings.

The card will feature a main event between Rob Font and Marlon “Chito” Vera. Font is looking to rebound from his unanimous decision loss against José Aldo at UFC Fight Night on Dec. 4, 2021. Meanwhile, Vera hopes to continue his two-fight win streak and take his Font’s place in the top five of the bantamweight division.

Check back at MMA News this weekend for our coverage of UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera.

UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card:

#5 Rob Font(19-5) vs. #8 Marlon Vera(20-7-1)- Bantamweight Main Event

Andrei Arlovski(33-20) vs. Jake Collier(13-6)- Heavyweight Co-Main Event

Andre Fili(21-8) vs. Joanderson Brito(12-3-1)- Featherweight

Jared Gordon(18-4) vs. Grant Dawson(17-1-1)- Lightweight

Darren Elkins(26-10) vs. Tristan Connelly(14-7)- Featherweight

Krzysztof Jotko(23-5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert(34-14)- Middleweight

Prelims:

Alexandr Romanov(15-0) vs. Chase Sherman(15-9)- Heavyweight

Daniel Lacerda(11-2) vs. Francisco Figueiredo(12-4-1)- Flyweight

Gabriel Green(10-3) vs. Yohan Lainesse(8-0)- Welterweight

Natan Levy(6-1) vs. Mike Breeden(10-4)- Lightweight

Gina Mazany(7-5) vs. Shanna Young(7-4)- Women’s Flyweight

Tatsuro Taira(10-0) vs. Carlos Candelario(8-1)- Flyweight

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY

When is UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera

The event takes place on Saturday, Apr. 30 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card is expected to begin at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 4:30 PM EST/1:30 PM PST. While the UFC has advertised the time, it could still change.

How to Watch

UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. The prelims will also be aired live on ESPN2.