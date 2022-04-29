UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs

The weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera are in, and every scheduled bout will move forward as scheduled.

There was an issue with the main event, however, as the only fighter to miss weight today was Rob Font, who came in 2.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit at 138.5. As a result, Font will forfeit 20% of his fight purse but the bout will proceed as scheduled.

Tomorrow’s co-main event will feature Andrei Arlovski taking on Jake Collier in a heavyweight scrap.

Also on the main card will be Andre Fili taking on Joanderson Brito and Jared Gordon facing Grant Dawson.

You can view the face-offs for the entire main card below followed by the official UFC Vegas 53 weigh-in results and the event’s viewing information, courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC Vegas 53 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (7:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes)

Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font (138.5)* vs Marlon Vera (136)

Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (246) vs Jake Collier (265)

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (145.5) vs Joanderson Brito (145.5)

Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon (155.5) vs Grant Dawson (155.5)

Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (145.5) vs Tristan Connelly (146)

Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko (186) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (4:30 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+/ESPN Deportes)

Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (236.5) vs Chase Sherman (247)

Flyweight Bout: Daniel Da Silva (125) vs Francisco Figueiredo (125.5)

Welterweight Bout: Gabe Green (170.5) vs Yohan Lainesse (169)

Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy (155) vs Mike Breeden (155.5)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gina Mazany (126) vs Shanna Young (125)

Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira (125.5) vs Carlos Candelario (126)