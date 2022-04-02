Uriah Hall Out Of April 16 Co-Main Event vs. André Muniz

Uriah Hall is out of his April 16 co-main event against André Muniz.

The cancellation of the bout was originally reported by MMA Fighting. The reason behind Hall’s withdrawal is undisclosed, and the UFC is actively seeking a replacement.

Muniz has yet to lose through four fights in the UFC. He has gained a reputation for being a submission specialist, stopping his past three opponents all in the first round. His most recent win came just last month, catching Eryk Anders with an armbar at UFC 269.

Muniz beat a legend in 2021, stopping Jacare Souza with an armbar in May. The fight would end up being Souza’s last fight, as he announced retirement later that year.

When putting together the victories that Muniz has earned before and after joining the UFC, he is currently on an eight-fight winning streak.

Hall, a UFC veteran of 18 fights, was hoping to return to the win column this month. He lost a main event fight in his most recent appearance, dropping a unanimous decision to Sean Strickland last July.

Hall had some momentum before then, stringing together four wins from 2018 to 2021. The most recent of the victories was a brutal fight, as his bout against Chris Weidman was stopped in just 17 seconds due to Weidman’s leg visibly breaking.

Earlier in the win streak, Hall had earned victories over Antonio Carlos Junior and former champ Anderson Silva.

Welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad are currently set to headline UFC’s April 16 show. Here is the updated lineup for the event.