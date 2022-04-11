Uriah Hall Explains The Issue With The UFC Rankings & Judges

UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall has seen a lot during his UFC career, but he thinks significant changes need to be made.

Hall was supposed to face Andre Muniz at an upcoming UFC Fight Night event but withdrew for an undisclosed reason. He’s looking to get back in the win column after a unanimous decision defeat to Sean Strickland last July.

Hall made his UFC debut back in Aug. 2013 after an impressive run on The Ultimate Fighter 17. After a pair of explosive knockouts on the show, he lost a split decision to Kelvin Gastelum in the finale.

Despite his disappointing end to TUF, he has put together a solid UFC career with wins over the likes of Gegard Mousasi, Anderson Silva, and Antonio Carlos Junior.

The 37-year-old Hall has seen plenty of growth in the sport, and in the UFC, during his career in the cage. However, Hall believes improvements need to be made in a variety of ways in the UFC.

During a recent interview with Calf Kick Sports, Hall went off on how UFC rankings are determined.

“The rankings system, right, you know who’s in charge of the rankings system?” Hall said. “Guess what, eight random MOFOs come out here and say, ‘We here, feel you’re number seven.’ I’m supposed to take your advice on this? Everyone in the UFC should feel like they’re f*cking number one. Who the f*ck are you to tell me I’m number seven? It’s a joke, it’s such a f*cking joke… You’ve seen me? You’ve seen the trials and tribulations I’ve had to go through to get here? Get the f*ck outta here, my guy.”

A hot topic among UFC fighters like Hall is not only the rankings system but also how fights are judged and scored. There has been a fair share of head-scratching decisions over the past few years in the UFC.

Hall gave his thoughts on MMA judges and how they impact the sport.

“That’s the problem, man,” Hall claimed. “They put in all these commissioners that don’t know sh*t, and these judges! … ‘Yeah, he won,’ but did you see he was beating him up? ‘Yeah but he took him down and held him there for a couple seconds, so for me that’s important.’ It sucks, man. You gotta play the game, it sucks.”

When pressed for a solution, Hall gave his thoughts on what needs to be done to fix the problem when it comes to judging fights.

“Listen, I don’t know the full specifics, but what I do know is it’s proper f*cking training,” Hall opined. “It makes no sense man. Let’s train these motherf*ckers correctly, or, here’s a good one, the system was designed that way. So, it’s just proper training… No one’s doing it.”

Hall isn’t the only one who has been critical of MMA judges in recent years. Fighters such as Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz have blasted judges for how they’ve scored their bouts.

An ‘open scoring’ system has been advocated for around MMA, but it’s unclear if the top promotions will ever implement it in their events.

Do you agree with Uriah Hall?