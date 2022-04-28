Usman Blasts ‘Lowlife’ Espinoza & Others Who Have ‘Destroyed’ Boxing

Kamaru Usman clapped back at Stephen Espinoza on social media after the SHOWTIME Sports executive was critical of UFC fighters’ requests to face boxers.

Ever since the blockbuster MayMac event of 2017 that saw Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor produce ceiling-busting profits, other MMA fighters have wanted to get a piece of the crossover action.

Fighters like Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou have made headlines in recent months for their desires for big money fights against boxers Canelo Álvarez and Tyson Fury respectively, and many others have expressed a glancing interest in someday dabbling in the sweet science, including names like Max Holloway and Rose Namajunas.

This week, Usman and Ngannou have ramped up their efforts for landing their targeted money fights.

In Usman’s case, he has engaged in a back-and-forth with Canelo on Twitter, which has included Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz calling the boxer a “chicken” for not expressing the same level of interest in a potential fight against Usman.

The exchange between Usman and Canelo ended with Usman expressing a willingness to fight either in a cage or the ring and then concluded that Canelo simply does not want “that smoke.”

You calling me out right ? You want the pay day right ? So you know where, but sit down it's not your turn yet I have a legacy to make 👊🏻 https://t.co/4oMQ0LOq1m — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) April 27, 2022

“You calling me out right ? You want the pay day right ? So you know where, but sit down it’s not your turn yet I have a legacy to make,” Canelo said in response to Usman’s ‘cage or ring’ dual challenges.

Enough said… you don’t want that smoke in a real fight. I hear you! Good luck champ 👊🏿 https://t.co/YC3765gkRG — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 28, 2022

“Enough said… you don’t want that smoke in a real fight. I hear you! Good luck champ,” Usman replied.

This prompted SHOWTIME executive Stephen Espinoza to interject with the following:

LOL. UFC fighters want that boxing paycheck but don't understand that boxers have the autonomy to choose opponents.



It's not about not wanting "smoke." It's about professional self-determination, a foreign concept to those who let the kickboxing instructor choose their fights. https://t.co/OT2pK4RVSn — Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) April 28, 2022

“LOL. UFC fighters want that boxing paycheck but don’t understand that boxers have the autonomy to choose opponents. It’s not about not wanting “smoke.” It’s about professional self-determination, a foreign concept to those who let the kickboxing instructor choose their fights.”

The reigning UFC pound-for-pound king would then issue the following fiery retort.

Boxing is a beautiful “Art” with some amazing athletes, and even a couple of good promoters. The problem is low lives like you that are around the sport that has destroyed it for everyone. Take notes from What Dana has done. https://t.co/snKOz6iACf — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 28, 2022

“Boxing is a beautiful “Art” with some amazing athletes, and even a couple of good promoters. The problem is low lives like you that are around the sport that has destroyed it for everyone. Take notes from What Dana has done.”

Our fans know who the best is because “The best fight The best” not run & hide and fight nobody’s with those plastic belts & call themselves “super champion”. Keep quiet next time & if you need lessons on how to save that dying sport let me know I’ve got Dana on speed dial👊🏿 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 28, 2022

“Our fans know who the best is because “The best fight The best” not run & hide and fight nobody’s with those plastic belts & call themselves “super champion”. Keep quiet next time & if you need lessons on how to save that dying sport let me know I’ve got Dana on speed dial.”

Espinoza is credited for making boxing the focal point for SHOWTIME Sports since 2011 when he took over as the department head. He is also said to have played a major role in putting together the best-selling PPV bout of all-time between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Nevertheless, Espinoza has ruffled some feathers during his time as the head of SHOWTIME Sports. UFC President Dana White has had words with Espinoza in the past, and now his top pound-for-pound fighter is following suit.

What are your thoughts on this exchange including Kamaru Usman, Canelo, and Stephen Espinoza?