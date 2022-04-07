Usman & McGregor Both Get A Big Laugh While Roasting One Another

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and former champ-champ Conor McGregor both got a robust laugh out of the other’s handiwork.

Conor McGregor is currently preparing to make his return to competition later this year following a major leg injury sustained at UFC 264 in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. When the Irishman makes his highly anticipated return, he has publicly stated that he’d like to challenge Usman for the welterweight title.

Usman has always expressed a willingness to welcome McGregor to the blue corner opposite him with open arms, but he has also said that he isn’t taking the Irishman’s welterweight plans seriously.

After Usman published a social media post proclaiming his wrestling to be his true love, McGregor’s reaction revealed that he isn’t taking Usman seriously, either.

“My real love,” Usman wrote in the captions of an image of him engaging in training, to which “The Notorious” responded with a single laughter emoji.

There were more laughs to be had after this. Usman would then respond to footage of McGregor hitting the pads in a similar fashion to how Jake Paul and Henry Cejudo did before him, which is letting it be known that he was clearly unimpressed.

“even (Dillon) danis looks ok on pads lol” Usman said besides a trifecta of crying laughing emojis.

The laughs don’t stop there, folks. McGregor would laugh at his joke about the welterweight champ being unable to put his money where his mouth is and would then laugh at a fan’s video of Usman’s pad work.

Like McGregor, Usman is currently recovering from surgery. In Usman’s case, it was his right hand that required surgery. The surgery was a success and the welterweight king is targeting a summer return, which is close to when McGregor expects to return as well.

However, despite the banter between the two and McGregor’s title-shot wishes, Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards upon his return to the Octagon.

