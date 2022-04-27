Kamaru Usman Stands Up To Canelo In Defense Of Manager Ali Abdelaziz

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has stood up for his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, following his recent squabble with Canelo Álvarez.

Abdelaziz aimed at Canelo on Twitter earlier this week and accused him of ducking a fight with Usman. Abdelaziz has predicted that Usman would knockout Canelo inside a few rounds if a crossover fight were to take place.

Canelo responded by dismissing Abdelaziz and mocking him on social media.

Usman remains interested in a fight with Canelo, despite UFC President Dana White seeming less than amused by the proposed booking. However, tensions between the two sides seem to be heating up.

Usman replied to Álvarez’s dismissal of Abdelaziz in a recent tweet.

Let’s just all relax… before somebody gets hurt 😉 https://t.co/N7V75t4DSA — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) April 27, 2022

“Let’s just all relax…before somebody gets hurt,” Usman tweeted.

Canelo would then immediately issue the following response:

I agree cuz it will not be me 👊🏻 https://t.co/m3UMAQfdls — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) April 27, 2022

“I agree cuz it will not be me.”

Usman is expected to face Leon Edwards for his next welterweight title defense later this year. He’s coming off a year that featured wins over Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Gilbert Burns.

Before any potential fight talks take place, Álvarez will face Dmitry Bivol for the WBA super light heavyweight title on May 7. He’s accumulated a 57-1-2 record in the boxing ring.

Canelo’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has expressed interest in booking a crossover match between Usman and Canelo. If the fight ends up coming to fruition, fans can expect some bad blood brewing between their respective teams.

