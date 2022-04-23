Usman Is Happy With “Spectacular” Growth In Nigerian Fight Promotion

Kamaru Usman‘s fight promotion based in Nigeria, Face-Off Fight Night, gained significant popularity since its inaugural event on January 7.

The welterweight champion has seen nothing short of success in the UFC. On top of consistently defending his belt, Usman flaunts the historical title of first Nigerian-born champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Kamaru Usman, Photo Credit: Getty Images

At 34-years-old, “The Nigerian Nightmare” continues to make incredible strides in his career. He is a dominant contender who has always carried his Nigerian heritage with pride.

A dream of Usman’s was to bring the sport of MMA to his home country, to showcase the abundance of talented fighters it has to offer. To no surprise, the pound-for-pound king brought his dream to reality.

He spoke proudly about how the promotion was received in an interview with Sky Sports:

“And of course, I started my own promotion as well down in Nigeria called FaceOff Fight Night. And we just did our second show which was fantastic. March 18 was the show, it was fantastic. But the reception that we are getting from our Nigerian people, the community, it’s fantastic…

Daniel Emeka and Cherif Drame in their match at Face-Off Fight Night 2

“The growth from the first event to the second event it’s, I mean, it’s something, nothing short of spectacular what you could ask for. And I’m just looking to buckle down continue to grow that.”

The live event was broadcasted on cable across over 40 African countries.

Already, there are plans for the next event. Face-Off Fight Night 3 is targeted for July of this year.

At this rate, the promotion has the potential to seriously put a spotlight on the mixed martial arts scene in Africa.

What are your thoughts on the success of Kamaru Usman’s fight promotion in Nigeria?