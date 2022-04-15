Valerie Loureda Names Ronda Rousey As The MMA GOAT

Bellator flyweight Valerie Loureda thinks that former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Rousey retired from MMA following a loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, but she remains a fixture of modern UFC culture. She is arguably one of the most dominant champions in UFC history and became the UFC’s first female superstar.

Despite back-to-back losses to end her UFC tenure, Rousey set the bar for female MMA champions with 12 straight wins to begin her career. This included wins in just seconds over the likes of Cat Zingano and Bethe Correia.

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, Loureda explained how Rousey opened the doors to fighters like her.

“My MMA GOAT is Ronda Rousey,” Loureda said. “It’s Ronda because I believe, to have the personality and character to make a difference, and be the first female in the UFC – she changed women’s sports forever. It’s something I’m so grateful to her for. I admire her a lot for it, and without her doing what she did- having the strength and courage to make a name for herself, I would be able to do what I’m doing today. So, it’s Ronda.” (h/t MiddleEasy)

Before Rousey walked into the Octagon, UFC President Dana White was apprehensive to allow women to compete in his promotion. Rousey shattered White’s expectations and became a household name among UFC fans.

Rousey is now a star in WWE and most recently lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 last weekend. She hasn’t indicated a return to MMA, despite fighters such as Julianna Peña calling her out.

Rousey has inspired fighters such as Loureda and has changed the perception of women’s MMA forever.

Where would you place Ronda Rousey on your MMA GOAT list?