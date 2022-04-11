Report: Valerie Loureda & The WWE Have “Strong Mutual Interest”

Bellator fighter Valerie Loureda may have a new career venture lined up in WWE after her tryout appeared to exceed expectations.

Loureda was invited to Frisco, TX last weekend ahead of WrestleMania 38 for a tryout, and it appears that both sides could be on their way to a deal.

Days after Loureda did her tryout for WWE, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that the mutual interest between Loureda and the top professional wrestling promotion is legitimate.

“There is strong mutual interest between WWE and Bellator’s Valerie Loureda,” Helwani posted on his Substack page. “She was in Texas for a tryout. I’m told Bellator wouldn’t stop her from pursuing a wrestling career if she can come to a deal.”

Loureda most recently bounced back from her first professional MMA loss to Hannah Guy with a split decision win over Taylor Turner at Bellator 271. She began her MMA career in Bellator with a debut knockout over Colby Fletcher at Bellator 216.

The 23-year-old Loureda had teased that she would love to eventually transition to WWE during a recent interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, and it appears that could be coming to fruition. She doesn’t currently have a fight booked in Bellator despite teasing her MMA return later this year on social media.

Loureda earned a Top-10 spot in the latest Bellator rankings with her most recent win over Turner. Despite her early success in MMA, she may opt to pivot and sign with WWE.

