Marvin Vettori Rejects Paulo Costa’s Rematch Callout

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori doesn’t think Paulo Costa deserves a rematch following Robert Whittaker’s UFC 275 withdrawal.

Vettori was originally supposed to face Whittaker next following his unanimous decision win over Costa last October. However, Whittaker recently announced that he had to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

This prompted Costa to raise his hand and volunteer to face Vettori next after Whittaker’s withdrawal. But Vettori doesn’t seem too keen on the idea of facing Costa again just months after Costa’s unusual fight week debacle when it came to his weight cutting issues.

“Let’s fight moron. Lol,” Costa recently tweeted.

In a recent Instagram post, Vettori responded to Costa’s callout for a rematch.

“He’s trying to get a fight now, but he can just f**k off,” Vettori said. “You did me dirty and I f—ked you up and that’s over, buddy. That’s over. Get somebody else in between.

“Claim your spot. You’re behind me. I f**ked you up and I’m talking about Paulo Costa. It makes not a f**king bit of sense for me to fight this motherf**ker. Zero sense for me. Zero. Plus, I f**ked him up with over 20-plus pounds over. F**k this dude. F**k this dude. I got your money, I got the win. Get the f**k away from me, you know? It’s over.” (h/t LowKickMMA)

Vettori and Costa were supposed to face off in a middleweight bout last October before Costa showed up to fight week nearly 20 pounds overweight. This prompted the UFC to make the main event a light heavyweight fight after days of speculation and drama.

Despite UFC President Dana White‘s previous declaration that Costa would need to return to the Octagon as a light heavyweight, he still remains focused on a run at 185 pounds.

As for Vettori, the promotion still has time to find him a willing opponent for the upcoming UFC 275 pay-per-view on June 11. If the UFC struggles to find a potential matchup, Costa may get his wish of a rematch against Vettori.

Who do you want to see Marvin Vettori fight next?