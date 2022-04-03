Vicente Luque Reveals The Secret Behind His D’Arce Choke

If there’s one man welterweights shouldn’t leave their necks open to, it’s Vicente Luque. Just ask Michael Chiesa, Tyron Woodley, and Niko Price.

When you think of well-rounded fighters, Luque is a name that quickly comes to mind. While he’s displayed his striking prowess in droves, an ability that’s seen him record 11 knockouts in his career, black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Luta Livre have guided the 30-year-old to eight submissions.

And what’s his patented technique on the ground? The D’Arce choke. In 2021, Luque shot into the 170-pound top five and title conversation with back-to-back finishes using the submission.

Not much could have demonstrated how accurate his moniker “The Silent Assassin” is quite like tying up the neck of ground specialist Chiesa at UFC 265 last August, a tap-out that came after the Brazilian had been defending on the mat for much of the early exchanges.

Now, in a recent interview with The Underground’s John Morgan ahead of his return to the Octagon, Luque has revealed how he’s developed such lethal skills when it comes to this particular submission.

“I have been drilling the D’Arce and the anaconda (choke) since I was 17 to 18 years old, until now. Finally, it’s starting to really work in the fights,” said Luque. “Even before the UFC, I have some finishes with the D’Arce. But that’s something that I’ve always worked a lot.

“At the gym, I do it constantly. And most of the guys here (Sanford MMA), they already know how to defend it, so that just makes it improve even more because I have to create different adjustments,” added Luque. “So, it’s something I’ve always worked on in my game and now it’s really paying off in my last fights.”

Given that the move has netted him consecutive $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses, Luque says the D’Arce is certainly benefitting him in more ways than just a climb up the welterweight ladder.

“Hard work pays off, and now it’s literally paying off,” joked Luque.

Luque will certainly have a tough task ahead of him next time out if he’s to maintain his run of D’Arce choke finishes.

Muhammad Looks To Prevent A Hat-Trick Of D’Arce’s For Luque

Luque is currently preparing for his first UFC main event, a moment that’s perhaps come surprisingly deep into his career on MMA’s biggest stage given his entertaining and fan-friendly fighting style.

Joining him in the headline spotlight will be former rival Belal Muhammad. “Remember The Name” has risen into the top five thanks to a seven-fight unbeaten streak. In his last two outings, Muhammad bested veterans Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson on the scorecards.

When the pair share the cage on April 16, they’ll be meeting for a rematch six years in the making. Since being finished inside one round by Luque in 2016, Muhammad has gone 10-1-1. The Brazilian, meanwhile, has gone 10-2.

With a title shot potentially on the line, the stakes will certainly be high when these two elite welterweights collide again.

How do you think the rematch between Luque and Muhammad will play out? Do you foresee a third-straight D’Arce choke finish for the Brazilian?