Alexander Volkanovski Baffled By McGregor’s Fame Despite Recent Controversies

Alexander Volkanovski is baffled by Conor McGregor‘s consistent fame despite the numerous controversies he’s had over the years.

The current featherweight king was recently interviewed on The Jordan Ellis Show and was asked for his thoughts on “The Notorious.” During the interview, Volkanovski was left to ponder how McGregor remains so popular despite his questionable behavior outside of the Octagon.

“I don’t know man, maybe it is that money,” Volkanovski said (via Mirror.co.uk). “I can’t tell you, but he’s done some crazy things but yeah, that was one thing that, well, it surprises me how many things like he could do [and I think to myself] ‘ls this the one that does him?’ or people like that but next minute he’s probably getting more zeroes on his next fight, you know what I mean.”

McGregor has had several noteworthy controversies in recent years. The Irishman has had several run-ins with the law for matters such as sexual assault allegations; breaking a fan’s phone; reckless driving; and of course the infamous bus attack involving Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Mystic Mac” also took some flack for his comments prior to his fight with Nurmagomedov, mentioning the Russian’s religion, wife, country, and more. Despite this, there still seems to be a high demand to see McGregor in the Octagon, and his fanbase hasn’t wavered.

Volkanovski Would Love Bout With McGregor

Volkanovski later doubled down on previous comments that he’d love to step into the Octagon against the Irishman, who once ruled over the 145-pound division he currently reigns as champion in.

“He’s another champ in my division that I haven’t taken out,” Volkanovski said. “I’ve taken out everyone else. So it makes sense, as well, on top of the circus, money… Conor McGregor has held that belt in my division and yeah… I’ll get on with that GOAT status. Take out all the champions, you’re f***ing saying something.”

McGregor previously competed at featherweight under the UFC banner from 2013 to 2015. His tenure in the division was a dominant one, going undefeated and eventually knocking out José Aldo in just 13 seconds to capture the division title. Since, McGregor vacated the title and has competed at both welterweight and lightweight.

The weight cut was a strenuous one for the Irishman, who feels far more comfortable at 155 and 170 pounds. As for Volkanovski, he has established himself as the new face of the featherweight division. “The Great” is undefeated in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since 2013.

He has clearly established himself as the kingpin of the UFC’s featherweight division with two big wins over Max Holloway. Recently, he put on a vicious performance, taking out “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 earlier this month.

It would certainly be interesting to see if McGregor accepts Volkanovski’s challenge at either 145 pounds or a catchweight down the line. For now, McGregor seems more interested in testing his hand against Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound title.

