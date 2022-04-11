Volkanovski Doesn’t Expect Issues With LW Move: “I Fought At MW”

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski boasts champ-champ aspirations and doesn’t envision a transition to lightweight being difficult.

This past weekend, Volkanovski accomplished a number of things. As well as adding a third successful defense of the 145-pound title to his record and extending his MMA win streak to 21, the Australian etched the name of a perennial featherweight contender onto his résumé and further staked his claim for divisional GOAT status.

Having retained the gold with victories over Max Holloway and Brian Ortega, Volkanovski put in his most dominant display to date in the UFC 273 main event. Against “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, Alexander “The Great” was a step ahead throughout, finishing the #4-ranked contender in the fourth round after a brutal beating.

Following the result, Volkanovski appeared to advance his two-division ambitions. Echoing the statement he made in the Octagon, the champ suggested that if the rest of his division can’t sort itself out, he’ll happily venture to 155 pounds.

While some may suggest a move up to lightweight could prove challenging, Volkanovski believes his credentials and history at higher weights speaks for itself.

Volkanovski: I Don’t Need To Pack A Lot Of Weight On

When asked by a reporter whether a move up to challenge for lightweight gold would involve some form of bulking up-process, Volkanovski, a former 200-pound rugby league player who has competed at both middleweight and welterweight in MMA, suggested boasting a strong form at 155 pounds won’t be a struggle.

“Nah man, I don’t think I need to (pack a lot of weight on). I’m pretty strong for the featherweight division, I’m strong for the lightweight division too,” said Volkanovski. “Most of my training partners are lightweights and welterweights and things like that anyway, so… you know, I fought at middleweight. You know, people forget. You know, we talk about pound-for-pound, you gotta remember I’m undefeated at middleweight; my only loss is at welterweight.

“You know, I’m undefeated in every other division. Look what I’m doing to some of these guys; I’ve fought at all different weights… when we talk about pound-for-pound, it’s there, I’m showing you what I can do,” continued Volkanovski. “And again, I’m owning that crown, so from now on bored Volk—as I said last time I f*cken talked to you guys—bored Volk’s coming for f*cken everyone.”

The lightweight gold, held by UFC veteran Charles Oliveira, is next set to be defended against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Beyond that, a rearranged clash between top-five contenders Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush is expected to determine the next challenger.

But should Volkanovski commit to a pursuit of champ-champ status, it stands to reason the title charges of Dariush or Makhachev will be put on pause momentarily.

Would you like to see Alexander Volkanovski challenge for the lightweight belt next?