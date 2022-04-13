Volkanovski Has Only One Major Request As UFC Champion

Alexander Volkanovski wants a homecoming fight in the very near future.

The current UFC featherweight champion wants to defend his belt at home in Australia, and he believes if the UFC books it, they would sell out a stadium. They did a stadium show for the middleweight title fight between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya the first time they met, and it was massive.

For Volkanovski, he says he wants to experience fighting in front of an Australian crowd and be the reason why the fans are going to the event.

“I’m comfortable and confident enough to at least have that conversation, where before I wouldn’t be. I’d just stay out of it,” Volkanovski said on The MMA Hour. “But I’ll at least talk to [UFC President Dana White], like, come on, look, let’s try and figure this out.

“Because obviously, they love bringing the UFC to Australia. We sell out arenas every single time. It’s massive over there. And you got a champion who hasn’t defended the belt in his home country yet, so it makes a lot of sense. I think we’re in a position where I can at least try to ask for that and have that conversation, so I’m gonna make sure I have that conversation.”

When asked where in Australia and who his opponent would be, Volkanovski says he doesn’t care.

“Just let me defend my belt in Australia. It’s simple. That’s all that really matters,” Volkanovski said.

There’s no question if the UFC returns to Australia and Alexander Volkanovski fights on the card, he would receive a ton of love. It would likely make him a bigger star than he already is, but as of right now, Dana White has shut down the idea of going to Australia in 2022, at least for the time being.

Would you like to see Alexander Volkanovski defend his belt in Australia?