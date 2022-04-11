White Says Usman & Volkanovski Are The Top Two P4P Fighters

UFC President Dana White thinks featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski belongs in the pound-for-pound best conversation.

Volkanovski demolished “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in the UFC 273 headliner for his third successful featherweight title defense. He overwhelmed the veteran Jung in all aspects of the fight before referee Herb Dean stepped in and stopped the action midway through the fourth round.

Volkanovski, once thought of as arguably one of the most underappreciated stars in UFC history has now proven to be one of the fight game’s best competitors. During his UFC 273 post-fight press conference, White put Volkanovski up there with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman when discussing the best fighter in the promotion.

“He’s up there,” White said of Volkanovski. “Yeah, they’re the two best guys in the world, pound for pound.”

Volkanovski has now won 21 fights in a row and is undefeated in his UFC career. His last loss came against Corey Nelson at Australian FC 5 in 2013.

Volkanovski earned the featherweight title by defeating Max Holloway at UFC 245. He would go on to defeat Holloway in the rematch at UFC 251 before a gutsy win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

Usman earned the top pound-for-pound spot after a dominant run in 2021. He earned finishes over Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal before winning a highly-anticipated rematch against Colby Covington at UFC 268.

As of the writing of this story, Volkanovski holds the No. 3 spot on the UFC’s pound-for-pound list, behind middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Usman.

After his recent run of wins, it’s safe to say that the previous doubters of Volkanovski won’t have a lot to say going forward. He’ll look to continue his reign as featherweight king later this year.

Where do you rank Alexander Volkanovski on your UFC pound-for-pound list?