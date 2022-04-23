Watch: Blake Perry Submits Makoa Cooper In Bellator 278 Comeback

It wasn’t looking good early for Bellator welterweight Blake Perry’s professional debut, but he ended up earning a finish at Bellator 278.

Perry faced Makoa Cooper on the Bellator 278 prelims on Friday night. He signed with Bellator after a 5-3 record on the amateur MMA scene.

Cooper had his way on the feet in the opening round of the fight and also secured a big takedown early in Round 2. However, Perry was able to reverse position and sink in an anaconda choke for the finish.

Check out Perry’s memorable professional MMA debut below.

Perry is now 1-0 in his professional career and is off to a good start in his tenure with Bellator. Cooper won his professional debut at Titan FC 74 earlier this year.

Bellator 278 features a women’s flyweight title bout between the champion, Juliana Velasquez, and former UFC fighter Liz Carmouche. The card also features two wild card bouts in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix.

