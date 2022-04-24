Sunday, April 24, 2022
Watch: Elaman Shertaev Chokes Opponent To Sleep At Naiza FC 39

By Curtis Calhoun
Elaman Shertaev, Erzhan Shapauov
Naiza FC 39

Naiza FC bantamweight Elaman Shertaev secured a nasty guillotine choke that sent Erzhan Shapauov unconscious in Round 2.

Shertaev and Shapauov kicked off the Naiza FC 39 main card on Saturday, a card that featured a flyweight main event between Dias Erengaipov and Islam Konchiev.

After a back-and-forth first round, Shertaev closed the deal in Round 2 by choking out Shapauov.

The 25-year-old Shertaev has now won six fights in a row after the first loss of his professional career against Umar Kunakbiev. Before his submission of Shapauov, he picked up decision wins over Andrey Skolysh and Salambek Khaladov.

The Naiza FC 39 card was wrapped up by Erengaipov earning a unanimous decision win over Konchiev for his third consecutive victory.

How would you rate Elaman Shertaev’s submission victory?

