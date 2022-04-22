Watch: Liam Harrison, Muangthai Trade Five Knockdowns At ONE 156

A Muay Thai match between Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK. Saenchai brought chaos with a flurry of knockdowns in 90 seconds.

Harrison and Muangthai battled on the ONE 156 main card on Friday. The two bantamweights delivered with one of the most bizarre 90-second spans you’ll ever see in a fight.

Watch Harrison and Muangthai throw wild exchanges below, courtesy of MMA journalist John Morgan.

Five knockdowns in the course of 90 seconds?!?! Things got WILD at #ONE156 with Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai.



Muay Thai in small gloves? Sign me up every single time. pic.twitter.com/RTT577ZLPY — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) April 22, 2022

After getting dropped, Harrison was able to power through and earn a first-round knockout over Muangthai.

Social media went wild reacting to Harrison’s come-from-behind win in what some call one of the greatest comebacks in ONE Championship history.

Harrison came into the fight having earned wins over Brayan Matias and Mohammed Bin Mahmoud in ONE Championship.

Harrison vs. Muangthai was far from the only entertaining fight on the card. In the co-main event, Smilla Sundell earned a unanimous decision win over Jackie Buntan for the inaugural Strawweight Muay-Thai Championship. This win made the 17-year-old the youngest champion in ONE history.

After 5 rounds of unrelenting pressure, 17-year-old Smilla Sundell becomes the youngest Champion in ONE history, defeating Jackie Buntan by unanimous decision.@ONEChampionship | #ONE156 pic.twitter.com/KQ28elEH4m — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) April 22, 2022

The main event also lived up to expectations as Regian Eersel won the ONE lightweight kickboxing title over Arian Sadikovic.

What is your reaction to Liam Harrison’s wild win?