Watch: Yakov Ekimov Throws Knee To The Head For Wild Knockout

It didn’t take long for Yakov Ekimov to extend his undefeated streak in MMA as he knocked out Mahmoud Mando in a vicious fashion at MMA Series 50.

Ekimov appeared tentative in the opening minute of the fight, with Mando the more aggressive early on. But once Ekimov found his range, he landed a vicious knee KO.

Watch Ekimov knee his opponent for the finish below.

Yakov Ekimov just improved to 13-0 with a nasty knee KO in the MMA Series 50 main event. This dude is ready for the next level. pic.twitter.com/9MeM5WdKfj — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 15, 2022

Ekimov, regarded as one of the top 135-pound prospects worldwide, earned his knockout over Mando in the MMA Series 50 main event. He had previously earned three-straight knockouts, including most recently against Denilson Matos at MMA Series 45.

Ekimov made his MMA debut at Battle of the Kuban 3 in Dec. 2016, earning a unanimous decision victory over Edgar Okhtov. After another four victories, he would get his opportunity in MMA Series.

Despite being 34 years old, Ekimov has a lot of potential to compete against some of the top bantamweights in the sport.

Do you think Yakov Ekimov has what it takes to eventually fight in the UFC?