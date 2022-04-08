White Plots Potential Next Opponent For Khamzat Chimaev

UFC President Dana White already has an idea in mind for Khamzat Chimaev‘s next opponent if he beats Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Chimaev will face what is arguably the toughest test of his career this weekend against Burns, a former title challenger. Despite Chimaev downplaying the notion that Burns is his toughest test, Burns is by far his most-accomplished foe.

Chimaev enters this weekend as the betting favorite against Burns. If he’s able to get past Burns, White already has a matchup in the works for his next UFC test.

“I think that if Khamzat Chimaev wins this weekend, we see him and Colby Covington next,” White said in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I have a fight coming up on ABC, and in a perfect world, if everything plays out right, I would love to do Khamzat vs. Colby if Khamzat should win on Saturday night.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Colby Covington is coming off a UFC 272 win over Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight grudge match. He’s hinted at a desire to fight Dustin Poirier next after calling him out, but Chimaev could be a potential option.

Chimaev and Covington have gone at it from a distance in various media appearances. Chimaev recently called Covington a “bitch” and thinks he should be kicked out of the UFC after his altercation in Miami with Masvidal.

First thing’s first for Chimaev as he gets ready to face Burns at UFC 273. He’ll look to remain undefeated in his MMA career after four-straight wins in the UFC.

