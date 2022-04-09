White On Alleged Masvidal Attack: “Of Course He’s Gonna Do That”

UFC President Dana White has addressed Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack in Miami on Colby Covington, and he’s unsurprised by it.

Masvidal allegedly engineered a surprise attack on Covington outside of a Miami-area restaurant just weeks ago. This came after weeks of Covington bringing Masvidal’s ex-wife and kids into his trash talk with Masvidal before their grudge match at UFC 272.

Covington went on to win via a unanimous decision over Masvidal, but the battle wasn’t over. Masvidal has pleaded not guilty to felony battery and criminal mischief stemming from the alleged incident.

White brought his perspective on the recent Masvidal/Covington alleged altercation to the public eye for the first time since the incident.

“First of all, in no way shape or form do I ever condone violence and my guys fighting each other in the streets or sh*t like that,” White said on The Pat McAfee Show. “On the flip side, when you’re dealing with a guy like Jorge Masvidal and you start talking about his family, all these fighters listen, say what you want to say about me, you hate me, you think I’m ugly, you think I’m stupid – whatever my thing is. When you start talking about people’s families, it goes to a whole other level, man.

“If you’re talking about people’s families and you’re walking out of a restaurant, you better be ready for a guy like Jorge Masvidal to run up on you. I mean, is anybody shocked? He talked sh*t about his kids and his wife. Do you think he’s not going to do that? Of course he’s going to do that.

“You’ve got to understand these guys were actually friends and training partners, so they know intimate details about each other, about each other’s lives, about each other’s families. There is something that’s called f*cking man code. A lot of these young, goofy f*cking dudes these days don’t know about it – but they need to learn about it.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

White isn’t the only UFC personality to weigh in on the Masvidal/Covington altercation. Daniel Cormier and Nate Diaz have been critical of Masvidal for attacking Covington without immediate prior provocation.

Masvidal is slated to return to a Miami, FL courtroom later this month as the investigation moves forward.

Do you agree with Dana White regarding the Jorge Masvidal incident?