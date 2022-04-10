White Open To Making Zhang Weili/Jędrzejczyk Rematch A Five-Rounder

Dana White seems open to making the UFC 275 rematch between former champions Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili five rounds.

Weili and Jędrzejczyk will square off in a rematch more than two years in the making at UFC 275 on June 11. This will be Jędrzejczyk’s first fight in the Octagon since the start of the pandemic and she’ll return against her last opponent.

Weili defeated Jędrzejczyk via a split decision in one of the greatest fights in women’s MMA history at UFC 248. This was Weili’s first title defense as champion after earning the belt over Jéssica Andrade.

Now, both Weili and Jędrzejczyk are looking to get back into the title picture after two losses apiece to strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Originally booked as a three-round bout, White hinted at making it five rounds during a recent exchange with a reporter at the UFC 273 post-fight press conference.

“Yeah, that’s a good question,” White said when asked about the Weili/Jędrzejczyk rematch being three rounds. “You want me to make it five rounds?”

After the reporter replied with an emphatic ‘could you please?’, White hinted at his new plan to make it happen.

“Yeah, we’ll work on that,” White replied

Weili is coming off of back-to-back losses to Namajunas, with the latest coming at UFC 268 via split decision. She was knocked out by Namajunas with a vicious head kick in their first matchup at UFC 261.

Before the loss to Weili at UFC 248, Jędrzejczyk had re-emerged in the strawweight title discussion with wins over Michelle Waterson and Tecia Torres.

UFC 275 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title matchup between Glover Teixeira and Jiří Procházka. UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will also face Taila Santos following the Weili/Jędrzejczyk rematch.

