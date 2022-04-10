White Says The UFC Is Moving On From Potential Diaz/Poirier Bout

UFC President Dana White is changing his tune about a potential fight between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.

Talk of a Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz money fight has been running sporadically for three years, with the two initially slated to meet at UFC 230 in 2018. After that fight fell through, both fighters went their separate ways professionally, but on social media, they have continued to bicker over the collapsed bout while also teasing a future one.

Last December, Poirier appeared on The MMA Hour for a heart-to-heart with Ariel Helwani about what’s next for the UFC vet after losing a second world championship match, this time to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Poirier was unsure of his future, but he did know one thing: The only potential opponent that got him excited was Nate Diaz.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

However, even though Diaz immediately returned that interest, there have continuously been negotiating hurdles, with the fight coming to a halt.

Initially, Dana White suggested that the promotion would have no issue booking the fight if all the people who matter most want it.

“Yeah, listen, if that’s a fight that they want and the fans want to see, we’ll do it,” White assured last year.

Speaking at the UFC 273 post-fight press conference, however, the UFC boss had a change in tone.

When asked if the UFC would be moving on from Poirier vs. Diaz, White responded with a simple, affirmative “Yeah,” thus shutting down the idea.

The UFC initially wanted to pair Diaz with Khamzat Chimaev for the final fight of his contract, but Diaz didn’t bite. The promotion has extended Diaz’s contract to buy more time in finding his next opponent. Now, the only opponent Diaz has been lobbying for appears to be off the table.

Would you like to see a fight between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz?