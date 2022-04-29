Whittaker Shares The Factor That Helped Chimaev Survive Burns Fight

Robert Whittaker believes there is a reason why Khamzat Chimaev beat Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Chimaev was set to face Burns in the toughest test of his career, but he was a sizeable betting favorite, and many expected the Swede to run through the Brazilian. Yet, the fight was more competitive than some predicted, as Burns was there from start to finish and even appeared to rock Chimaev.

According to Whittaker, he says Chimaev’s chin and durability played a role in him getting the win due to the fact he hasn’t taken much damage yet.

“Mate, that was a nuts fight. It was great… I think what played into Khamzat’s biggest favor was the fact that throughout his career, he’s taken little to no head damage,” Whittaker said to Submission Radio. “I think if Khamzat fought that fight in five years’ time, after he’s fought killers like Burns at the top of the food chain for a while, he doesn’t make it through that fight, because he took some massive shots. Burns switches dudes off. But they fought now and Khamzat fought like the highest caliber, like he’d been in the top 10 for a while.”

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns

Whittaker certainly has a point as, throughout his MMA career, Khamzat Chimaev was able to escape without getting hit. He was only hit once in his first four UFC fights, which is why the Aussie thinks his chin and durability were as good as it was against Burns.

With Chimaev getting the win, he has called out Colby Covington for his next fight, a bout UFC President Dana White has also spoken out in favor of. The winner would then get a title shot to face the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2.

As for Robert Whittaker, he recently had to pull out of his scheduled bout against Marvin Vettori due to an injury.

