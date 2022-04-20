Vettori Reveals Whittaker Is Out Of UFC 275, Calls Out Till & Chimaev

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is seemingly on the hunt for a new opponent for June’s UFC 275 pay-per-view.

Having fallen short against Israel Adesanya for the second time at UFC 263 last summer, as well as championship glory on that occasion, Vettori is looking to climb his way back to contention and a potential trilogy with the reigning titleholder.

After getting off to a good start by dispatching Paulo Costa in a UFC Fight Night main event last October, “The Italian Dream” is hoping to continue that momentum in 2022, something it initially appeared he’d have the chance to do against former champion Robert Whittaker.

The pair were officially booked against each other for UFC 275, set for Singapore on June 11. However, if Vettori’s latest social media post is to be believed, that bout may have been scratched.

While there’s yet to be any official confirmation of Whittaker’s withdrawal, Vettori appeared to suggest that “The Reaper” has pulled out in a recent tweet, during which he also called out the “smash boys,” Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev.

We’re back at this.

I think I’m the only 185er that can say that has never pulled out of a fight but anyway smash boys I’ll get you back to back lets do it I’m willing to die just show up @KChimaev @darrentill2 @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 @danawhite — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 20, 2022

The inclusion of two potential opponents, matchmaker Mick Maynard, manager Ali Abdelaziz, and UFC President Dana White certainly makes for grim reading for fans of Whittaker and those looking forward to the Aussie’s booked clash with Vettori.

Vettori & Till Were Scheduled To Fight In 2021

While Chimaev recently fought in a war against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 and has also committed himself to a charge towards the welterweight title, Till is still in the mix at 185 pounds and is currently without an opponent.

“The Gorilla” hasn’t entered the Octagon since a headline loss to Derek Brunson last September, a defeat that marked his fourth setback in his last five outings. Having looked to address his flaws with new training partner Chimaev, Till has identified July as his targeted return date.

Given his place in the rankings, as well as his form, it stands to reason both Till and the UFC will be looking for an opponent further down the ladder than Vettori. However, should Whittaker’s withdrawal be confirmed, perhaps the Liverpudlian can be enticed into the replacement spot.

If he were to fill in for the Aussie, it would mark the promotion’s second attempt at placing Vettori and Till inside the cage together. The pair were set to collide in the main event of UFC on ABC 2 last April, but the #8-ranked middleweight was forced to withdraw after breaking his collarbone.

