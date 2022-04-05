Merab Dvalishvili Trash-Talks Petr Yan on Sterling’s Behalf

Merab Dvalishvili is standing up for his friend Aljamain Sterling.

Aljamain Sterling is getting ready to make his first UFC bantamweight title defense. He will be taking on the former champion Petr Yan in the co-main event of UFC 273. That event will be held on April 9, but the trash talk between Sterling and Yan kicked off long ago.

These two have a history together. They first fought back in March of last year when an illegal knee landed by Yan and ended the night early. Due to the nature of the knee, Sterling was named the new champion, and bad blood between them ensued. Ever since that first fight, Yan has been calling for a rematch, but an injury to Sterling has kept him out of the Octagon, until now.

In the meantime, Yan went on to win the interim title when he defeated Cory Sandhagen and secured his rematch with Sterling. Yan has been taking shots at Sterling for a year, calling him such things as “a fake champion,” and “a little whiner.” Sterling has fought back with some words of his own and now Sterling’s friends are jumping in to defend him, as evident from a recent tweet from Sterling’s training partner.

I will laugh so hard when @funkmasterMMA picks you up and sends you back to Russia. We are waiting for you! You better show up ! 🇺🇸🇯🇲🇺🇦 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) March 18, 2022

Dvalishvili and Sterling are friends and training partners. They are both in the UFC bantamweight division and although Dvalishvili may not want to fight his friend, he could face Yan if given the chance. Either way, he is standing up for his buddy and looks forward to seeing Sterling victorious once again.

Who do you think will be victorious at UFC 273, Sterling or Yan?