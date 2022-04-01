Yaroslav Amosov Shares How Bellator Belt Survived Ukraine Bombing

Bellator Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov continues to fight in Ukraine against the Russian invasion, and his belt has survived the battle.

Amosov was originally scheduled to face Michael “Venom” Page for his next welterweight title defense at Bellator 281 but withdrew due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis. Amosov is on the front lines defending his people against the Russian forces.

Amosov has remained active on social media throughout the ideal, posting updates on Instagram to his fans. Bellator President Scott Coker posted a clip on Twitter showing Amosov in military gear and retrieving his belt after a recent bombing.

“I’m speechless,” Coker tweeted. [Yaroslav Amosov] is a warrior.”

Amosov isn’t the only combat sports star fighting in Ukraine. Former boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko is also fighting alongside Ukraine military forces and Amosov.

Amosov earned the Bellator welterweight title by defeating Douglas Lima at Bellator 260 via a unanimous decision. He’s also earned wins over Mark Lemminger and Logan Storley during his undefeated MMA career.

But MMA is the last thing on Amosov’s mind at the moment as he continues to defend his native Ukraine. Ukrainians such as Amosov continue to inspire those around the world as they fight back against Russia in the ongoing conflict.

