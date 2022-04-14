Zhang Opens As Slight Favorite For Jędrzejczyk Rematch At UFC 275

Zhang Weili has opened as a narrow favorite for her upcoming rematch with fellow former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

It’s safe to say that no fight could have sent fans out of an arena for the final time pre-COVID-19 more satisfied than the barnburner between Zhang and Jędrzejczyk did. In the co-main event of UFC 248, a pay-per-view held in March 2020, fans were treated to a Fight of the Year bout that arguably surpassed any title fight before it, and maybe even any fight, period.

Heading into the contest, then-champ Zhang was riding a title crowning against Jéssica Andrade and a 20-fight win streak. Jędrzejczyk, meanwhile, was returning for the first time since her 2019 victory over Michelle Waterson.

Across five rounds, both women left everything in the Octagon. From the vicious exchanges to the brutal hematoma sustained by the Pole, the fight wasn’t short on memorable moments. In an extremely tight affair, it was “Magnum” who emerged victorious via split decision.

If you’d been left wanting more in March 2020 (let’s face it, who wasn’t?), then you’ve got your wish. The pair are set to run it back at UFC 275 on June 11. The pay-per-view is set to mark the promotion’s return to “The Garden City,” Singapore.

After the absolute war fans were treated to when the pair previously shared the Octagon, it’s perhaps no surprise that the opening odds aren’t as wide as prior to their 2020 bout.

Zhang/Jędrzejczyk 2 Odds Tighter Than Pre-UFC 248

Ahead of UFC 248, Zhang, who’d looked unstoppable in the UFC since arriving in 2018, was set as a -235 betting favorite. Jędrzejczyk, who was 2-3 in her previous three outings, entered the clash as a +195 underdog.

Having witnessed her performance against the Chinese star in 2020, as well as Zhang’s two defeats to Rose Namajunas since, Jędrzejczyk has opened as a narrower underdog this time around.

Per BetOnline.ag, while the #1-ranked strawweight is favored at -150, the returning former champ is listed as a +130 underdog.

While it’ll certainly be hard for the pair of elite 115lbers to replicate their insane war this time around, the oddsmakers are certainly ready for a close affair after the way in which the UFC 248 co-main event went down.

Arguably the greatest fight in women's MMA history will run it back 💥



Joanna Jedrzejczyk is set to return against Zhang Weili at UFC 275, UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell told @marc_raimondi.



Both have verbally agreed and bout agreements will be sent out soon. pic.twitter.com/EAYhJ69jXz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 9, 2022

As well as this blockbuster rematch, UFC 275 will feature two title fights at the top of the card, along with an intriguing clash of middleweight contenders.

Setting the stage for the main event will be a women’s flyweight championship fight between dominant 125-pound queen Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos. Soon after, veteran titleholder Glover Teixeira will look to halt the surge of the wild and unpredictable Jiří Procházka in the event’s headliner.

Also joining Zhang vs. Jędrzejczyk on the stacked main card will be a bout between former 185-pound champ Robert Whittaker and top-five contender Marvin Vettori.

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 248, Zhang Weili or Joanna Jędrzejczyk?