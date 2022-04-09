Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk 2 Booked For UFC 275

It’s been two years since one of the best fights in MMA history took place between Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Weili Zhang at UFC 248, and now the former strawweight champions are ready to run it back.

As reported by ESPN on Friday, the rematch between Zhang and Jędrzejczyk will go down on June 11 in Singapore. This will mark Jędrzejczyk’s first time in action since the initial bout between the two.

For Zhang, she will look to return to the win column for the first time since her split-decision victory over Jędrzejczyk. After that successful title defense, she would go on to drop back-to-back fights to Rose Namajunas. A second victory over Jędrzejczyk would no doubt draw her closer to another title opportunity, especially considering the fact that her most recent loss to Namajunas was via split decision.

Once hailed as the “Strawweight Queen,” Joanna Jędrzejczyk has not been shy about her plans to retake the throne as soon as possible. At UFC 275, she’ll have an opportunity to defeat the current #1 contender in a rematch of one of MMA’s most classic battles from March of 2020.

Like Zhang, Jędrzejczyk also has a pair of losses to Namajunas on her record. But the “Boogeywoman” of the UFC’s strawweight division remains undeterred in her pursuit of championship gold and her next opponent’s blood, which she has spilled before.

Below, you can find the current lineup for UFC 275.

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Bout: Glover Teixeira vs. Jiří Procházka

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Taila Santos

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Jacob Malkoun vs. Brendan Allen

Kang Kyung-ho vs. Saimon Oliveira

Liang Na vs. Silvana Gómez Juárez

