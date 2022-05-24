90 Day Fiancé Star Dreams Of Becoming MMA “Super Fighter”

90 Day Fiancé star Biniyam Shibre has revealed that he wants to become a prize fighter to support his bride-to-be and two-year-old son.

If you’re a fan of the popular TLC reality show, you’ll know that Biniyam — who recently migrated to the US from Ethiopia — is a man with lofty dreams. The 32-year-old is attempting to make it big as a professional dancer, having last year released his debut music video “Dancey Dancey.” And he’s also an aspiring fitness guru who offers a catalogue of dance-inspired workout videos through his subscriber-based Binifit website.

Left: Biniyam Shibre as doting family man. Right: As his ruthless MMA alter ego “Babycool.”

But despite these endeavors, Biniyam is still struggling to make ends meet. So, is he planning to seek a regular job with a steady paycheck? Absolutely not. In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Biniyam revealed to his soon-to-be wife, Ariela Weinberg, that he’s instead planning to strap on the four-ounce gloves and pursue a career in MMA.

“I know you are strong, you are brave and smart,” he told Ariela. “Me and you, we can do so many things. Like, I have talent. I want to be like, super fighter. Like maybe successful. I’m dreaming.”

Biniyam, in fact, has already made a flying start to his MMA career. Fighting under the moniker “Babycool,” he’s currently riding a two-fight win streak as an amateur featherweight. Not only that, Biniyam’s most recent bout at the New York-based Flex Fights promotion saw him get a rear-naked choke win in less than a minute.

But despite her future husband’s stellar resumé, Ariela doesn’t seem convinced that becoming a prize fighter is the best way for him to support his young family. The New Jersey native has apparently looked into the profession and is well aware of the sobering realties MMA fighters face with regard to pay.

“Bini believes anything is possible and that’s so wonderful,” gushed Ariela on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé. “It’s so lovely. But I’ve done the research and most MMA fighters really don’t make that much money, and a lot of the money that they make goes right back into their training again.”

Ariela might well be onto something here. If Paddy Pimblett, one of the UFC‘s biggest rising stars, only took home $24,000 for his UFC London win, then what hope is there for Biniyam while fighting on an obscure regional amateur circuit? According to Ariela, there really isn’t any.

“If Bini wants to do this because he loves it, that’s great,” she said. “But to say that he wants to do this because he wants to support a family, that doesn’t seem realistic to me.”

What do you think? Should 90 Day Fiancé’s Biniyam take Ariela’s advice or follow his MMA dreams?