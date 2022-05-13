ICYMI: Aaron Cañarte Shows Off KO Power With Win At UWC 33 (Video)

Aaron Cañarte picked up a massive KO win to remain undefeated and put the major MMA promotions on the map.

Cañarte was facing Walter Reyes on the main card of UWC 33, which aired on UFC Fight Pass on April 29. Cañarte, an undefeated featherweight prospect, was facing a tough test in Reyes, but he passed it with flying colors as he TKO’d Reyes in the first round.

With the win, Aaron Cañarte improved to 9-0 as a pro and at 25-years-old he could be someone the UFC looks to put on the Contender Series. The Mexican has fought decent competition and now has five of his nine wins by stoppage with three being by KO/TKO. His most notable win is either this one against Reyes or beating Alexander Barahona, who is a staple on the Mexican regional scene and has fought for multiple regional promotions.

Walter Reyes, meanwhile, dropped to 6-2 as a pro. Reyes hails from Nicaragua and was on a three-fight win streak with all three wins coming by first-round stoppage. Yet, after this loss, he will need to rebound and stack up a few wins before potentially getting a shot at a major promotion.

Were you impressed by Aaron Cañarte’s KO win?