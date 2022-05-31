Watch: Aleff Martins Drops Opponent with Head Kick At Costa Combat 41

Aleff Martins dropped his opponent with a head kick and followed up with punches to earn a first-round victory in the main event of Costa Combat 41 in Brazil.

Matched up with fellow Brazilian Kelvin Jacob, both men traded punches early on in the fight. Martins was clearly dictating the pace, but Jacob was swinging back with big punches even as he was backed up by his larger opponent.

A combination from Martins ending with a right hook forced Jacob to drop to his back, but Martins chose to back away and wait to meet Jacob in the center of the cage.

Alef Martins TKO's Kelvin Jacob via head kick and punches in the Costa Combat 41 main event pic.twitter.com/sAKukyjgEd — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 22, 2022

The southpaw Martins threw a 1-2 followed by a head kick that dropped Jacob once again. Martins quickly followed up with left hands until the referee was forced to step in.

Aleff Martins is now 3-0 after making his pro debut earlier this year, with all three of those pro bouts contested under the Costa Combat banner. The Brazilian fighter earned a unanimous decision in his February debut against Gabriel Udo before facing Lukas Oliveira in April. Martins finished Oliveira with ground and pound in the first round of their main event bout.

