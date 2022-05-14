Aleksandar Rakić Would Rather Fight Teixeira For Title Than Procházka

UFC light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakić has a preference for who he’d like to face for a title between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Procházka.

Rakić will face former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the UFC Vegas 54 headliner this weekend. The winner of the matchup is expected to get the next light heavyweight title shot against the Teixeira/Procházka winner.

Teixeira, who upset Blachowicz for the title at UFC 267, will make his first title defense against Procházka at UFC 275. While Rakić has had his fair share of beef with Prochazka, he’d much rather test himself against the current champion.

During his UFC Vegas 54 pre-fight press conference, Rakić revealed that he’d like to fight Teixeira for the belt instead of the upstart Procházka.

“I honestly would love to fight Glover because he is a bigger name, he is a champion, he (has been) in the business for a while,” Rakic said. “I think he has not so much time left in his career like Jiří does. Jiří’s still young, I think he’s the same age as me. I think he is gonna be at the top for a while, like me. Sooner or later, I’m gonna fight him once or twice, or even three times.”

Rakić has won back-to-back fights over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith in the Octagon. His lone UFC defeat came in a split-decision loss to Volkan Oezdemir in Dec. 2019.

Blachowicz was the pick in many fans’ eyes to defeat Teixeira at UFC 267. However, now Teixeira has become the top target of rising light heavyweight contenders such as Rakić.

Do you think Aleksandar Rakić is a future UFC light heavyweight champion?