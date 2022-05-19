Alex Rodriguez Invests $30 Million in PFL, Joins Board

Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez has joined up with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

CNBC is reporting that Rodriguez, along with investment firm Waverley Capital, invested a total of $30 million in funding for the league. Rodriguez will have a seat at the PFL’s board of director’s table after the investment.

The exact terms of the investment were not fully disclosed. Rodriguez has been very busy in terms of sporting investments. Back in April of 2021, he and Walmart e-commerce executive Marc Lore jointly purchased the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves for a sum of $1.5 billion.

This also isn’t Rodriguez’s first venture into the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Through his A-Rod Corp. firm, the baseball star has also invested in UFC-branded gyms. Spotrac reports that the 46-year-old Rodriguez earned more than $450 million throughout his 22-season MLB career.

As of this writing, PFL is valued at more than $500 million, which is up from $400 million in 2021. PFL is expected to use the funds from Rodriguz and Waverley for global expansion, as well as targeting free agents from the UFC, per PFL founder and Chairman Donn Davis.

“Alex is building a business career in sports that he wants to equal his baseball career,” Davis said. He went on to call Rodriguez “innovative in his approach to investing and building companies.”

PFL claims to have 600 million fans globally, and distribution in 160 different countries. This was a big point of interest for Rodriguez and his decision to invest in the promotion.

“The PFL continues to build and innovate for fans, media, and fighters, and there is massive demand in the marketplace,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

What do you make of Alex Rodriguez getting involved with the PFL? Let us know in the comments below!