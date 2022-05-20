Abdelaziz: White Would Never Give McGregor Title Shot Off Three Losses

Ali Abdelaziz does not believe that UFC President Dana White will give Conor McGregor an immediate title shot upon his return from injury.

Abdelaziz, the longtime mixed martial arts (MMA) manager, was recently interviewed by The Schmo, and asked about McGregor’s title shot chances. As someone who has known Dana White a long time, Abdelaziz said he’ll be “f*cking shocked” if McGregor gets the nod for a title fight.

“Conor McGregor, like I said to somebody else earlier today, he’s rehabbing his injury,” Abdelaziz said. “He’s rehabbing his drug habits. Nobody cares about Conor McGregor. He has not won a fight since Obama was the president.

“He’s just popular because he’s a Twitter fighter now. He’s an Instagram fighter. When’s the last time he fought? And shown us he’s worthy enough to fight for a UFC title.

“Listen to me, I understand the UFC business, but I know Dana White like the back of my hand. Dana White will never give Conor McGregor a title fight coming off three losses. I know him. And if he did, I’ll be f*cking shocked. But I don’t think they will ever do that.”

McGregor is on a two-fight losing streak at the moment. His last victory came in January of 2020 against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at welterweight. In his last outing at 155-pounds, McGregor suffered a TKO loss to Dustin Porier via doctor stoppage, breaking his leg during the bout.

During his rehab, McGregor seems to have put on quite a bit of muscle and has been calling out UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for a title shot. However, given his current losing skid, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where McGregor is given a shot at the welterweight title.

What do you think of Ali Abdelaziz saying White won’t give McGregor a title shot next? Do you agree? Sound off in the comments!