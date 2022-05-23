Alistair Overeem vs. Badr Hari III Set For GLORY Collision 4 In October

The trilogy bout between Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari is set.

AD.nl made the news official, first reporting the matchup. Overeem signed with GLORY back in June of last year, and was initially scheduled to return in October against heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven. However, Overeem was sidelined with an injury ahead of the bout.

Now, the 42-year-old will return to take his first professional kickboxing fight since 2010. He exited the sport on a five-fight win streak. His last defeat hasn’t come since 2009 when he was finished by none other than Hari himself via first-round TKO as a result of the two-knockdown rule.

Now, he’ll get the chance to avenge that loss. As for Hari, he’s currently on a three-fight losing streak inside the ring, with two No Contests to go along with it. His last victory hasn’t come since August of 2015.

When Overeem and Hari did meet for the very first time in December of 2008 in Japan, Overeem finished Hari with a left hook in the first round. Hari would avenge that loss the following year, leaving them 1-1 heading into this third fight.

Overeem ventures back into kickboxing after a career in mixed martial arts (MMA) lasting over 20 years. “The Demolition Man” has competed for promotions such as PRIDE FC, Strikeforce, DREAM, and, of course, the UFC.

Now, Overeem will look to see if he can return over a decade later and increase his win streak to six in the world of kickboxing. GLORY Collision 4 will take place this October with no official date or venue set as of this writing.

