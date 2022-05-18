Alistair Overeem To Make Professional Wrestling Debut In The UK

MMA legend Alistair Overeem will make the move to professional wrestling at an upcoming Wrestling Entertainment Series event in the UK.

WES recently announced Overeem’s main event matchup with Adam ‘The Titan’ Scherr set for June 4th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

Overeem was released by the UFC following a loss to Alexander Volkov in Feb. 2021. He then signed a contract to compete in Glory Kickboxing and was originally booked to face heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven last October before withdrawing due to an injury.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour last August, Overeem referred to modern professional wrestling as “fake” and “gay”. It seems that the former UFC heavyweight standout has had a change of heart.

Overeem will face Scherr, a former WWE champion, in his professional wrestling debut. A world woman’s championship between Lina Fanene and C.J. Perry will take the co-main event slot.

Overeem is the latest former UFC fighter to make the move to wrestling. Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos made his wrestling debut last October at an All Elite Wrestling event with Jorge Masvidal in his corner.

It’s unclear if Overeem is officially done with MMA after a career that included stints in the UFC, Strikeforce, and Pride. He earned the Strikeforce heavyweight championship over Paul Buentello back in 2007.

Overeem would go on to enjoy a UFC tenure that included wins over Brock Lesnar, Frank Mir, and Fabricio Werdum. Before his most recent loss to Volkov, he had earned back-to-back wins over Augusto Sakai and Walt Harris.

It’s unclear if and when Overeem intends to make his long-awaited Glory Kickboxing debut following his wrestling match in WES.

