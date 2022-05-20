‘Aljamain Sterling Day’ To Take Place In Nassau County, NY On May 23

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling will receive a day all to his own back in his hometown in Nassau County, NY on May 23.

Sterling most recently earned a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. This after he earned the bantamweight title via disqualification in their first matchup at UFC 259.

Sterling’s high school alma mater, Uniondale High School, will be the site of a ceremony proclaiming May 23rd ‘Aljamain Sterling Day’ in Nassau County.

Sterling took to Twitter to react to the news.

Insane to think that this is a reality! I’m honored and excited for such a big moment in time. Hoping to inspire many more to fulfill their dreams! https://t.co/LXetKwIqOJ — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 20, 2022

Sterling is starting to earn respect after being one of the most criticized UFC fighters by the fans in 2021. He also considered retirement ahead of the Yan rematch but is looking ahead to potential matchups with former champions Henry Cejudo and TJ Dillashaw.

Sterling has now won seven in a row following a loss to former title challenger Marlon Moraes in Dec. 2017. He made his UFC debut back at UFC 170 with a unanimous decision victory over Cody Gibson.

Sterling may not be fully embraced by the UFC fanbase just yet, but it’s clear he’s beloved in his hometown.

What is your reaction to Aljamain Sterling being honored in New York?