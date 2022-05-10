Report: Amanda Lemos Vs. Michelle Waterson In The Works For July 16

A UFC strawweight matchup between Amanda Lemos and Michelle Waterson is reportedly targeted for a July 16th Fight Night event.

News of the in-the-works fight was first reported by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

Lemos will make a quick turnaround following her loss to former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade in a UFC Fight Night headliner just weeks ago. The loss to Andrade snapped a five-fight winning streak over the likes of Angela Hill and Livinha Souza.

Lemos made her UFC debut back in 2017 against Leslie Smith, before undergoing a two-year layoff from competition. She would go on to win her first UFC bout against Miranda Granger in Dec. 2019.

Lemos will face a stiff test in Waterson, who has competed against some of the top strawweight contenders in the UFC. She was slated to face Amanda Ribas in March before suffering a near career-ending injury.

But it appears that Waterson is ahead of schedule with her recovery and will look to snap a losing skid with defeats in three of her last four fights. She most recently suffered a unanimous decision loss to Marina Rodriguez in a flyweight bout last May.

The July 16th Fight Night event will be headlined by a featherweight battle between top contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez. The Waterson vs. Lemos matchup will likely be on the main card of the event.

What are your thoughts on the planned Amanda Lemos vs. Michelle Waterson matchup?