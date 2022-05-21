Amanda Nunes On Kayla Harrison: I’ll Be Waiting For Her

Amanda Nunes will be waiting for Kayla Harrison.

Nunes recently hinted at some hostility with PFL star and former American Top Team (ATT) teammate Kayla Harrison as the reason for her recent departure from the gym. “The Lioness” discussed the matter during an appearance on MMA Fighting’s Trocacao Franca podcast.

The former duel-weight world champion said she felt slighted when Harrison started talking trash about her while they were teammates. She felt “cornered” as well since they trained with the same coaches.

Now, Nunes is ready and willing to settle any of those issues with Harrison inside the Octagon now that she’s departed from ATT.

“If she’s going to sign [with the UFC] or not, that’s up to Kayla. I’ll be waiting,” Nunes said. “That would be the correct way, in my opinion, for her to talk about me, because I’m no longer there [at ATT].

“That’s the correct way to say whatever she wants on the mic, to call me out or do whatever she wants, and I’ll be waiting for her there. When she signs [with the UFC], I’ll be there to defend [my belt].”

Nunes has defeated some of the best fighters in women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) history. She owns victories over names such as Holly Holm, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Valentina Shevchenko, and more.

Adding a name like Harrison to the list would certainly be another major notch in her belt. Of course, Harrison, currently with the PFL, would have to journey to the UFC first.

“Every challenge is welcome,” Nunes said. “If you fight and like to be at the top and test yourself at all times, you really want motivation to continue breaking records.

“After my departure [from ATT], it’s entirely on Kayla to signing with the UFC. I’ll be there waiting for anything. Of course, it will be way better now that we’re on different sides.”

What do you think about the issues between Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison? Do you want to see them fight? Sound off in the comments!