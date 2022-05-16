Amanda Ribas Ruptured Bicep Tendon Prior To Katlyn Chookagian Loss

Amanda Ribas apparently ruptured her bicep tendon ahead of her loss to Katlyn Chookagian this past weekend.

Ribas and Chookagian met at UFC Vegas 54 in a Fight Of The Night battle on the main card. When it was all said and done, Chookagian got her hand raised for the split decision win. However, it appears that Ribas didn’t enter into the fight at 100 percent.

Taking to his Instagram, Ribas’ father, Marcelo Ribas, revealed that his daughter actually suffered a ruptured bicep tendon prior to the bout.

The injury actually required Ribas to undergo physical therapy in addition to her training camp for the fight.

“A very stressful month. A golden opportunity to fight world number one. At 25 days, an injury ‘total rupture of the biceps tendon’ comes in, then physical therapy 3 times a day to try to get [her] to fight. …

“25 days without training our strength which is jiu jitsu and judo. And we’d arrive in Las Vegas not knowing if we’d be able to handle grappling or wrestling on the ground,” Ribas wrote, via Sherdog.

“[Amanda] did what she loves to do and gave her heart, even though she was in a lot of pain she overcame herself and made this beautiful fight.

“And came what is independent of the result. The best fight of the night. Pain and injury are fleeting, but honor and memory are eternal. … soon Amanda will be back.”

Heading into the contest, Ribas, one of the UFC’s most promising young prospects, was 5-1 in her last six fights. However, she took on a tough challenger in Chookagian, the No. 1-ranked flyweight in the UFC who is now on a four-fight win streak with her victory over Ribas.

It will be interesting to see if the victory for Chookagian will be enough to grant her a title opportunity against the 125-pound champion.

What do you think of Amanda Ribas going into her fight against Chookagian with a ruptured bicep? Do you think she should have pulled out of the contest? Sound off in the comments!