Anthony Pettis Is Back To Enjoying Process Of Fighting Following PFL 3

Anthony Pettis had a smile on his face for the entirety of PFL 3 fight week in Arlington, TX. Through Media Day, to the weigh-ins, and more.

After appearing to be in the best state mentally and emotionally in a long time, Pettis put it all together with a first-round submission of Myles Price on Friday night.

Pettis secured his first submission win since 2018 when he finished Michael Chiesa at UFC 226. He’s looking for a season of vengeance in 2022 after falling short in his debut PFL season last year.

Just minutes after his first PFL victory, Pettis spoke about how he embraced the moment as he made his walk to the cage to begin his revenge tour.

“Seeing those fans out there, I almost wanted to cry,” Pettis told MMA News during his PFL post-fight press conference. “The emotion of having that energy again, I haven’t felt that in a long time. The emotion of the fans there. That’s what I feed off of, my name is ‘Showtime’ for a reason. Fans are there, the lights are on, I turn into ‘Showtime’.”

Pettis fell well short of expectations in 2021, suffering losses to Clay Collard and Raush Manfio. After being dubbed by many as the favorite to win the PFL lightweight title, he failed to make the playoffs and saw an early exit from the beginning of his PFL tenure.

Pettis signed with the PFL last year following title runs in the WEC and UFC. He was one of the biggest stars in the UFC during his lightweight title reign, which began with a win over Benson Henderson at UFC 164.

When Pettis is in the right mindset, he remains one of the most dangerous competitors in the sport. After earning six points and taking the early lead in the PFL lightweight standings, he’ll look to bring plenty of encores for ‘Showtime’ going forward.

What were your thoughts on Anthony Pettis’ performance at PFL 3?