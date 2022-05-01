Watch: Anthony Romero Scores Highlight-Reel Flying Knee KO

Anthony Romero picked up a big win over Kenneth Glenn at Fury FC 60.

Romero was looking to extend his win streak to two against Glenn after having two fights canceled earlier this year. The Canadian was a sizeable favorite in this one and he showed why as in the second round as he was controlling the fight, Romero threw a flying knee that put Glenn out.

The flying knee was perfecttly timed and placed to get Romero a massive win as he looks to sign with a major promotion in the very near future. If he doesn’t sign with a major promotion next, he could be in line to fight for the Fury FC lightweight strap.

Anthony Romero (11-1) is now on a two-fight win streak and this is his first stoppage win since March 2020. Prior to this win, he beat Nico Echeverry by decision after losing a close split decision to JJ Okanovich last September.

Romero competed in the Contender Series in August 2020 and beat Mike Breeden, who competed on last night’s UFC Vegas 53 card. However, Dana White said he didn’t see enough, so the Canadian wasn’t offered a contract.

As for Kenneth Glenn, he fell to 10-10 and is on a three-fight losing streak. He suffered a knockout loss to Diego Lopes back in Februrary and suffered a decision loss to Arut Pogosjan. His last win came back at Fury FC 51 where he knocked out Le’Ville Simpson.

