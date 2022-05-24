Smith Claims Cerrone, Dan Bilzerian Started Altercation With Mom

UFC light heavyweight contender and commentator Anthony Smith’s mom was the target of an altercation cageside at UFC 235.

According to Smith, fan-favorite Donald Cerrone, and social media influencer Dan Bilzerian got into it with his mom and wife cageside during the event. Smith faced then-light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in the UFC 235 headliner, losing via a unanimous decision.

Smith explained what happened during a recent segment on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping.

“My mom, my wife, my manager’s mom, and like two other people in my group are sitting front row,” Smith said. “I’m in the Octagon, and while this is happening, Jon Jones is making his way to the Octagon. So, Dan Bilzerian and another fighter – it was Donald Cerrone, so they’re together – I feel like a lot of people would read between the lines, but it’s gonna sound like I’m sh*tting on Donald Cerrone too, so.

“They come and they wanna sit down and watch the fight, but they’re fcking hammered. Like, just shithouse drunk. And so, they tell them (Smith’s group) that those are their seats,” Smith continued. “My mom doesn’t know Dan Bilzerian or Donald Cerrone – my wife knows who Donald is, but she doesn’t know him – and she doesn’t know who this short, tight shirt, funky-ass hat-wearing jerk is. She just knows that these are her seats and she’s about to watch her son fight for a world title.” (h/t LowKickMMA)

Smith went on to explain how the altercation between his mom, Cerrone, and Bilzerian reached its climax.

“Dan Bilzerian and Donald Cerrone, removed my mom and my wife from their seats, while I’m getting ready to fight Jon Jones,” Smith said. “I was f*cking furious. If I had seen Dan Bilzerian – cause I had found out about it right after I got to the back, and if I had seen him then, I would have f*cking torn his head off, I was so mad.

“… Then Dan ends up being next to my mom, and then during the fight, is watching porn on his phone,” Anthony Smith said. “Like, during the fight – he’s sitting there watching porn. And my mom’s super uncomfortable, like she’s not a – she’s weirded out, she’s a quiet lady, real shy. It was just a whole f*cking ordeal.”

Smith will face Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277 on July 30. He’s looking to potentially secure a light heavyweight title shot following three-straight wins over Ryan Spann, Jimmy Crute, and Devin Clark.

As for Cerrone, he’ll face Joe Lauzon at UFC Austin next month in potentially his last fight in the Octagon. UFC President Dana White has said that the loser will more than likely ride off into the sunset of their UFC tenure.

It’s unclear if Smith and Cerrone had a run-in or a conversation following the incident, but it’s certain that Smith still holds gripes about how Cerrone handled himself at UFC 235.

