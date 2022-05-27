Anthony Smith Recalls Altercation With Homophobe On Wedding Night

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith has recalled an altercation he had with an individual in a bar following his wedding.

They say weddings are meant to be the happiest day of a person’s life (the wife’s, at least…). For Smith, a 52-fight MMA veteran who has competed in the sport since 2008, it seems that he gets a lot of his happiness when surrounded by the walls of the Octagon with an opponent to beat down in front of him.

So, what better way to improve his wedding experience than a little scrap at the end of it?

During a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Smith traded wedding tales with former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping. The award for the most intriguing story came from the mic of “Lionheart,” who tied the knot with partner Mikhala Renee Newman on September 20, 2019, at Stonebridge Christian Church in Omaha, Nebraska.

After a successful ceremony, Smith did what would be expected at the reception: got positively ‘sh*tfaced’.

“I got a good wedding story. I got f*cking annihilated at the reception, the wedding reception,” said Smith. “So, we go to this bar after the reception, and I’m standing there with my cousin… He’s all dressed up nice and I’m all nice, and there’s this lady at the bar and she’s there with her boyfriend or husband. My wife is there and she’s in a wedding dress. Everyone’s having a great time, but I am annihilated. I just got off the party bus.”

When at the bar, things turned south after Smith and his cousin ran into a couple. While the female congratulated him on the wedding, the male chose to refer to the UFC fighter using a homophobic insult.

“So this lady, very, very nice, says, ‘Hey, did you just get married,’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ She asks, ‘Is that your bride,’ like, obviously, she’s the only f*cking lady there in a wedding dress,” said Smith. “I said, ‘Yeah,’ and she’s like, ‘Well you guys look really, really great.’ Then turns back around and the guy that she was with uses the hard F word. I don’t wanna say it on here, but he said, ‘Why are you talking to those f*cking…’ and then calls us that word.”

Smith, whose uncle is gay, understandably took issue with the word, and wasn’t about to let it slide. After ‘freaking out’, the current top-five light heavyweight contender had to be dragged out of the bar by a host of partygoers, including his less-than-pleased wife.

“My uncle is flamin’ gay. Love the guy to death, but I’m super offended by that (the man’s insult). So, I wig out,” recalled Smith. “Don’t know why. I freaked out. So then that guy was like, ‘Well, f*ck you,’ so then I freak. I ended up getting (dragged) out of this bar, ruined the whole f*cking thing.

“(Defending the honor) of every LGBTQ person out there. I just f*cking hate that. I hate idiots like that,” added Smith. “It’s a trigger for me and it upset me. But for my poor wife, her and 10 guys had to drag me out this goddamn bar in my wedding suit… she was pissed.”

So what should the individual have learned from that experience? Well…

Don’t insult a random stranger on his wedding day.

Don’t use homophobic insults.

Don’t test a drunk groom.

Don’t insult the family members of a UFC fighter.

Anything we’ve missed?

Image Credit: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

How would you have reacted if you were in Anthony Smith’s shoes?