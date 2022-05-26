Arman Tsarukyan Believes Tony Ferguson Should Retire

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan believes former interim champion Tony Ferguson should consider hanging up the gloves.

Ferguson suffered a fourth-straight defeat via leg kick knockout against Michael Chandler at UFC 274 just weeks ago. Despite his recent losing skid, Ferguson has expressed optimism regarding his fighting future.

But Tsarukyan thinks Ferguson should consider preserving his health and leaving the fight game for good.

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Tsarukyan gave an honest assessment of where Ferguson is in his professional career.

“I don’t know what Tony Ferguson (is doing) in number nine,” Tsarukyan said. “Four fights lost (in a row)… I think he gotta stop his career.”

Before his loss to Chandler, Ferguson lost in an interim lightweight title fight to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. He would go on to lose unanimous decisions to Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

Ferguson is also looking for a new coaching staff to lead him into this next chapter of his career. He parted ways with Eddie Bravo and his previous coaches following the loss to Gaethje.

Tsarukyan is heading in the opposite career trajectory as Ferguson. He’s won five in a row and is set to face Mateusz Gamrot at an upcoming Fight Night event on June 25.

The 38-year-old Ferguson doesn’t sound like he’s ready to stop fighting for good, and fans could expect him to return to the Octagon later this year.

Do you agree with Arman Tsarukyan that Tony Ferguson should consider retirement?