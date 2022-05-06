Bellator 280 Results & Highlights: Bader And Romero Earn Statement Wins

Bellator 280: Bader vs. Kongo 2 took place live tonight from the Accor Arena in Paris, France, and MMA News has you covered with the results and highlights!

In tonight’s main event, Bellator fans witnessed a rematch between heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and his opponent, Cheick Kongo. Their first bout ended in controversy, with the fight being declared a no-contest after an accidental eye poke from Bader.

Bader last competed in a heavyweight title unification victory over Valentin Moldavsky in January. As for Kongo, he last fought in August 2021 with a submission victory over Sergei Kharitonov.

The co-main event featured “The Soldier of God” himself, the ageless Yoel Romero facing Alex Polizzi in a light heavyweight bout. Romero lost his Bellator debut to Phil Davis last year via split decision. Tonight, he faced Polizzi, who entered with a record of 10-1 and a three-fight winning streak.

You can check out the Bellator 280 highlights below followed by the quick results!

Gregory Babene def. Mike Shipman

Lorenz Larken def. Kyle Stewart

Davy Gallon def. Benjamin Brander

Yoel Romero def. Alex Polizzi

𝗔𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘇𝘇𝗲𝗿 🤯@YoelRomeroMMA leaves it late to get the stoppage in front of a sold-out @Accor_Arena.#Bellator280 LIVE on @SHOsports pic.twitter.com/NRwzhSB7Bq — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 6, 2022

Ryan Bader def. Cheick Kongo

BELLATOR 280 MAIN CARD (SHOWTIME, 4:00 PM ET)

Bellator Heavyweight Championship Bout: Ryan Bader (c) def. Cheick Kongo via unanimous decision (50-45×3)

Yoel Romero def. Alex Polizzi via TKO: R3, 4:59

Davy Gallon def. Benjamin Brander via TKO: R2, 3:18

Lorenz Larkin def. Kyle Stewart via TKO: R1, 4:44

Gregory Babene def. Mike Shipman via knockout (punches): R1, 2:11

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube/Pluto TV, 1:00 PM ET)