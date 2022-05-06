Bellator 280 Results & Highlights: Bader And Romero Earn Statement Wins

Bellator 280: Bader vs. Kongo 2 took place live tonight from the Accor Arena in Paris, France, and MMA News has you covered with the results and highlights!
In tonight’s main event, Bellator fans witnessed a rematch between heavyweight champion Ryan Bader and his opponent, Cheick Kongo. Their first bout ended in controversy, with the fight being declared a no-contest after an accidental eye poke from Bader.
Bader last competed in a heavyweight title unification victory over Valentin Moldavsky in January. As for Kongo, he last fought in August 2021 with a submission victory over Sergei Kharitonov.
The co-main event featured “The Soldier of God” himself, the ageless Yoel Romero facing Alex Polizzi in a light heavyweight bout. Romero lost his Bellator debut to Phil Davis last year via split decision. Tonight, he faced Polizzi, who entered with a record of 10-1 and a three-fight winning streak.
You can check out the Bellator 280 highlights below followed by the quick results!
Gregory Babene def. Mike Shipman
Lorenz Larken def. Kyle Stewart
Davy Gallon def. Benjamin Brander
Yoel Romero def. Alex Polizzi
Ryan Bader def. Cheick Kongo
BELLATOR 280 MAIN CARD (SHOWTIME, 4:00 PM ET)
- Bellator Heavyweight Championship Bout: Ryan Bader (c) def. Cheick Kongo via unanimous decision (50-45×3)
- Yoel Romero def. Alex Polizzi via TKO: R3, 4:59
- Davy Gallon def. Benjamin Brander via TKO: R2, 3:18
- Lorenz Larkin def. Kyle Stewart via TKO: R1, 4:44
- Gregory Babene def. Mike Shipman via knockout (punches): R1, 2:11
PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube/Pluto TV, 1:00 PM ET)
- Piotr Niedzielski def. Pedro Carvalho via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Thibault Gouti def. Lewis Long via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Jordan Barton def. Fabacary Diatta via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Soren Bak def. Charlie Leary via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)
- Yves Landu def. Gavin Hughes via TKO (body kick) – Round 1, 3:01
- Lucie Bertaud def. Katarzyna Sadura via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Youcef Ouabbas def. Matthieu Letho via TKO (punches): R1, 4:17
- Bourama Camara def. Victor Verchere via knockout (punches): R1, 3:06